UP polls a fight between development and 'goonda raj': Smriti Irani

-
ALSO READ
Union ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, Smriti Irani relish dosa at Mumbai eatery
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Only BJP-led alliance can ensure Punjab's development: Smriti Irani
A BJP 'vistarak': Satyam Singh Chauhan, vital link between party and voters
Smriti Irani lambasts Aam Aadmi Party govt's new excise policy
-
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and goonda raj'.
Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, saying, We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son.
Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections.
See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father, she said.
This Uttar Pradesh poll is no ordinary elections, its development versus goonda raj and security versus goonda raj, Irani said.
She also stressed that the BJP government was all about ensuring law and order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU