UP polls a fight between development and 'goonda raj': Smriti Irani

Union Minister and leader on Monday said that the assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and goonda raj'.

Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, saying, We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son.

Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections.

See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father, she said.

This poll is no ordinary elections, its development versus goonda raj and security versus goonda raj, Irani said.

She also stressed that the government was all about ensuring law and order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)