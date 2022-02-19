UP polls: Akhilesh is afraid of losing from Karhal, says BJP leader

-
Baghel also said that Mulayam Singh Yadav could have spoken against him but he didn't, as the SP patron still loves him.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav didn't come here on his own but was forced to campaign. He should have campaigned in the weak constituencies. Usually, the child is the parent's support in his old age but Akhilesh is the first child who is asking an ailing father for help to avoid loss in Karhal," Baghel told ANI.
Akhilesh is the captain of a sinking ship, seeking help of the former captain, he added.
Baghel said Akhilesh himself picked the seat of Karhal and is headed for a loss, which explains why the whole Yadav family came for the campaigning.
"Netaji (Mulayam Singh) never took Akhilesh's name and didn't ask for a vote. He could have spoken against me but he didn't. He could have attacked his own disciple but he refrained as it is a sign that Mulayam still loves me," Baghel added.
Comparing the contest in the Karhal's seat between Mulayam's son versus disciple, Baghel drew an analogy from Mahabharata and said, "We always had a guru-disciple tradition, Dronacharya's son was Ashwashthama and Arjun was a disciple. Arjun was fighting for Dharma and Ashwashthama was on the wrong side but Dronacharya always wished well for Arjun."
Making his first appearance at an election rally, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had on Thursday sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav, promising that his party will fulfil the aspirations of the people.
The SP patriarch said the people want that the problems of poverty and unemployment are resolved and his party's policies are very clear on these issues.
Polling in Karhal will take place on Sunday.
