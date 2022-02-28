UP polls: BJP hatching conspiracy to end reservation, says Akhilesh

-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to end reservation and hence, is selling government organisations to the private sector.
Addressing an election meeting in the Jalalpur assembly constituency, Yadav said his party will win all the seats of Ambedkarnagar as well as of neighbouring Azamgarh district in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
"The BJP is hatching a conspiracy to end reservation, and hence it is selling government organisations to the private sector," he said.
Ambedkarnagar has five assembly seats and will vote on March 3 in the sixth phase. Azamgarh, with 10 assembly seats, will vote on March 7 in the last phase.
The BJP is in a bad situation after the polling so far, Yadav claimed.
"In the five phases of elections, the people of the state have rejected the BJP, and by the time the sixth phase comes, it will become certain that the BJP would be wiped off," Yadav said.
With the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls reaching the Purvanchal region of the state, caste factor appears to be gaining prominence.
Regional parties like the ones led by Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Sonelal), which have formed alliances with the SP and the BJP respectively, have support bases in their respective castes in this region.
