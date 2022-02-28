Not casteism, UP now wants to move on highways of development: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said Uttar Pradesh no longer wants to be driven by casteism, rather it wishes to move on highways of development.

Addressing a poll rally here, he said many parties talk about farmers, but it is the BJP which launched the PM Kisan Yojana' to ensure the welfare of marginal farmers.

Modi highlighted that the Ujjwala Yojana was launched from Ballia six years ago and also invoked socialist leader Chandrasekhar, who was a native of Ballia.

Ballia will vote in the sixth phase of polling on March 3.

