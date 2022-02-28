UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav not forming govt in UP, says Raja Bhaiyya

-
Independent legislator, Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya has said that Akhilesh Yadav should clear his wrong notions as the Samajwadi Party is neither winning nor forming the government in Uttar Pradesh.
Targeting the SP chief, Raja Bhaiyya said that everyone should contest elections in a democratic way.
"Akhilesh is saying that SP will form the government after March 10. He should clear his doubts, neither is he forming a government, nor I will let them form one," he said.
Raja Bhaiyya, who is known as king maker in UP politics, was talking to reporters on Monday, a day after he was blamed for an attack on the SP candidate from Kunda, Gulshan Yadav.
"Akhilesh is telling people to put latches (kundi) in the Kunda election. Kunda will always remain Kunda. No one on the earth can put a latch on Kunda," he said.
