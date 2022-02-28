UP elections: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says crime control his top agenda

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: BJP seeks probe into SP president Akhilesh Yadav's assets
Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates in UP Assembly polls
Personal attacks by BJP leaders show their frustration: Akhilesh Yadav
'CBI, ED will also come': SP's Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has finally sent out a strong and clear message that crime control will be the top agenda for the Samajwadi Party if it forms the government after the Assembly elections.
Akhilesh said that those who want to encourage crime and criminals should not vote for the SP.
Talking of 'poor law and order under the BJP regime', Akhilesh said those who don't want to follow the law or encourage crime and criminals, should not vote for Samajwadi Party."
"If anyone here does not want to follow law or encourage crime and criminals, those who want to break the law or want to go beyond the law, please do not vote for us," he said.
Akhilesh, while addressing election meetings on Sunday evening in Deoria, Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, said no one will be allowed to do anything that is insulting or disrespectful for any fellow human being.
Attacking the BJP leadership over its claims of addressing the concerns of the backward castes and deprived sections of the society, Akhilesh said if the BJP was concerned about OBCs and Dalits then the Centre should not have stonewalled the demand for caste census.
"They don't want to get the caste census done because the reality will come to the fore as to which section of the population they are catering more," he said giving an example of the Centre making provision to allow lateral entry in Civil Services cadres.
"Through this lateral entry they have appointed BJP workers as IAS officers but none belonging to the sections that we or you belong to or any of the minorities," he said.
"Now they are planning to bring a similar system to appoint party cadres as PCS officers in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU