UP polls: BJP meeting to discuss poll strategy, election manifesto today

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Monday in the national capital to discuss poll strategy and election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP released the list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase.
The discussion will be on the remaining eight candidates of the first and second phases.
Also, the strategy will be made regarding the remaining candidates as well.
During the meeting, the discussion on the election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh will be also done.
The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
