UP polls: Only Saifai family flourishes in SP, says CM Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the opposition SP, saying they call themselves as socialists but only the Saifai family flourishes in the party.
Saifai in the native place of Akhilesh Yadav, who heads the party.
Addressing a series of rallies in Ambedkar Nagar, CM Yogi said Dr Ram Manohar Lohia used to say that a true socialist must "stay away from property and progeny".
"But the slogan of these so-called socialists is 'sabka saath, Saifai parivar ka vikas' (support of all and development of Saifai family)," Adityanath said attacking the Samajwadi Party.
He said in 1960, Dr Lohia started the Ramayana Mela.
"Now, his present followers shoot Ram bhakts," he said, apparently referring to police firing at "kar sevaks" in Ayodhya when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of the state.
Adityanath alleged that previous governments in the state pilfered the ration meant for the poor.
"For those who ate the poor's ration, we've bulldozers. The power of a bulldozer is such that it is used for the construction of the Purvanchal expressway as well as to raze properties of dishonest and corrupt leaders," he said.
The CM also invoked the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, who he said had defeated and killed invader Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masood in a battle at Bahraich.
"People doing politics in the name of Maharaja Suheldev are working against his ideology today. I believe followers of Suheldev cannot stand with Ghori and Ghaznavi," he said, adding that for them nationalism is supreme, not the caste, creed or religion.
Adityanath also claimed that the BJP will get absolute majority in the UP Assembly polls and the party has swept the first four phases of the elections.
"Once again, the BJP will cross 300-seat mark," he said. He appealed to voters to vote for the BJP for a riot-free state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor