Uttar Pradesh polls: EVMs facing issues replaced in Shamli district

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Thursday informed that some complaints regarding Electronic Voting Machines have been received from a few polling booths as voting for the first phase of State assembly elections began today morning.

Jasjit Kaur, Shamli DM also stated that the non-functional are being replaced.

"Polling process has started at all booths. Some complaints regarding received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines," Shamli DM told ANI.

She further affirmed that peaceful polling is underway with the maintenance of law and order situations at booths.

Voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7 am. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centers.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

The poll-bound districts are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 Assembly seats where polls are being held today.

As per the norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

The 403-member Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

