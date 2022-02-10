Uttar Pradesh polls phase-1: 7.95% voting in first two hours

The first phase polling for the Assembly polls on Thursday saw 7.95 per cent voting till 9 a.m., according to the (ECI).

"Phase I has seen 7.95 per cent polling till 9.00 a.m.," said the ECI statement.

Agra saw 7.64 per cent, Aligarh 8.39 per cent, Baghpat 8.93 per cent, Bulandshahar 7.72 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 8.07 per cent, Ghaziabad 6.85 per cent, Hapur 8.18 per cent, Mathura 8.23 per cent, Meerut 8.68 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 7.97 per cent and Shamli saw 7.67 per cent, the EC statistics showed.

Of the total 403 seats in the Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections started on Thursday.

There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.

