Uttarakhand elections: Congress to give preference to sitting MLAs

Congress is likely to give preference to sitting MLAs while selecting candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls that are due next month, according to the party's screening committee chief Avinash Pandey.
"Chances of sitting MLAs are strong. Last time those who fought elections and did well, it is quite natural that preference will be given to them. The process of choosing candidates is on. Tomorrow is our screening committee meeting. Very soon we will take this list of candidates to Central Election Committee (CEC). Many candidates have been shortlisted," Pandey told ANI.
Asked whether Harish Rawat will be the party's chief ministerial candidate, Pandey said, "Harish Rawat is our senior leader. He has been CM two times. It has been a tradition that MLAs hold discussions and the High Command decide the Chief Minister. Harish Rawat is heading the Campaign committee. Party has given him vital responsibility. I do not think Congress will face any problem in choosing the CM candidate."
On digital campaigns, the Congress leader said that the party is working hard on making digital campaigning more effective.
The Congress Screening Committee for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will meet in the national capital on Thursday, as per party sources.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat had said that the party will release its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls within the next seven days.
Several rounds of meetings have been held by the AICC screening committee to decide the names of candidates who will contest the polls.
Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.
