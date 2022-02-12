Uttarakhand polls: Rajnath to campaign in Kapkot, Salt, Ramnagar today

-
Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday will address public meetings in Kapkot, Salt and Ramnagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.
"I shall be campaigning in Uttarakhand today. Shall address three public meetings at Kapkot, Salt and Ramnagar. Look forward to it," Singh tweeted.
Earlier on Friday, while addressing an election rally in Narendranagar, the Defence Minister said took a jibe at Congress and said that the grand old party fears factionalism which is the reason behind the party's decision not to announce its chief ministerial candidate.
"We do not do politics by lying to the public. We have done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only work for development but also to keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."
Attacking Congress further, he said, "I want to tell Rahulji that you should do politics but politics should not be done in the name of the security of the country. The whole country should be seen standing united."
The Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.
