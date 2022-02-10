Uttarakhand: PM accuses Congress of using Gen Rawat's cut-outs for votes

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Political parties fight themselves
Assembly elections: Brouhaha over Brahmin votes in Uttar Pradesh
Assembly polls: PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP's victory in all 5 states
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress on Thursday of abusing General Bipin Rawat when he was alive and using his cut-outs now for votes.
Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar ahead of the February 14 state Assembly polls, Modi said it is the same Congress that had asked for proof of surgical strikes against terror hideouts in Pakistan.
He said a leader of the party had even called former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Rawat a "streetside hooligan".
Describing the Congress as a party with a single-minded pursuit for power, the prime minister said it can never understand the price of "sacrifices".
"The responsibility of giving the Congress a fitting reply in the coming polls for showing disrespect to General Rawat and using his name politically rests on the shoulders of the people of Uttarakhand," he said.
Modi said Congress governments in the past had pushed development activities backwards and forced people to migrate in large numbers from the hills.
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vision Document 2022 released on Wednesday will help make the decade that of Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU