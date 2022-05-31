Voting underway in by-poll in Odisha's Brajrajnagar assembly segment

-
Voting is underway in the by-poll to Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda district amid tight security, with several people lining up to exercise their franchise since early morning to avoid the hot and humid conditions, officials said on Tuesday.
The polling, being conducted through EVMs, began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.
At least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling, the official said.
A total of 60 polling booths have been identified as "sensitive", where additional security arrangements have been made, they said.
There are 11 candidates in the fray, and the constituency will witness a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees.
The BJD fielded Alaka Mohanty as its candidate in Brajranjnagar assembly segment, while the BJP nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.
