BJP's Shambhu Sharan Patel to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls today

BJP leader Shambhu Sharan Patel will file his nomination for the on Monday.

Patel said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present with the leader.

Shambhu Sharan Patel is originally a resident of Chhathiyara village of Chewada block of Sheikhpura district.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening, SS Patel said, "Will file nomination tomorrow, May 30th. CM Nitish Kumar likely to be present there."

BJP released its list of candidates for the on Sunday. BJP has announced the names of Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel for the Bihar state assembly. This information was given by BJP National Media Deputy chief Sanjay Mayukh on Sunday.

The (BJP) on Sunday announced the list of 16 candidates for the which are scheduled to take place on June 10. Polling will be held for 57 seats spread across 15 states.

Among the prominent names, the list includes Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra who are up for re-election as their terms are set to end.

The BJP has fielded a total of six candidates from Uttar Pradesh where the maximum number of seats (11) are lying vacant, including Laxmikant Vajpayee, Radha Mohan Agarwal, Surendra Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh, and Sangeeta Yadav.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Laxmikant Bajpai will contest against Samajwadi Party leader Surendra Nagar who got a repeat term.

Former MLA from Gorakhpur urban Radhe Mohan Agarwal who gave up his seat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest has been brought to the Rajya Sabha. Baburam Nishad Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav are the other candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

A sitting member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Bihar, Satish Chandra Dubey also got a repeat term whereas party worker and OBC face, state secretary Shambhu Sharon Patel will be making his debut in the upper house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)