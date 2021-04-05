JUST IN
Business Standard

West Bengal polls: BJP's JP Nadda holds roadshow in Tollygunge area

In a show of might amid the ongoing assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday held a roadshow in Tollygunge area of the city

Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | West Bengal | Jagat Prakash Nadda

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda

In a show of might amid the

ongoing assembly elections, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday held a roadshow in Tollygunge area of the city.

The roadshow, which commenced at a tram depot at 3.15 pm, is scheduled to culminate at Garia More, spanning a distance of little more than 4 km.

It is set to cover Tollygunge assembly constituency and parts of Behala Purba seat, where Union minister Babul Supriyo and actress Payal Sarkar -- a poll debutant -- are respective candidates.

Standing atop a lorry, decorated with flowers and BJP flags, Nadda, with Supriyo and Sarkar by his side, was seen waving at the crowd, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'J P Nadda Zindabad' by party supporters.

Hundreds of people queued up on both sides of the road as the rally inched forward through the crowded streets.

Nadda is scheduled to address a rally in Chuchura, Hooghly district, later in the day.

His rally at Sreerampur, however, was cancelled due to unknown reasons.

First Published: Mon, April 05 2021. 16:20 IST

