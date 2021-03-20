Assam Assembly polls: 309 candidates file nominations for phase 3

-
-
A total of 309 candidates have
filed their papers for 40 constituencies going to polls in the third and final phase in Assam on April 6, election commission officials said.
Friday was the last date to submit nominations.
Prominent candidates to file their nominations for the third phase include BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Jalukbari), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Gauhati East), Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharampaur), the partys state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon).
Sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and former AGP MLA Kamala Kalita (Chaygaon) also submitted their papers, while Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania filed his nomination from Barama as an Independent.
The date of scrutiny for the third phase is March 20 and the last date of withdrawal is March 22.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
