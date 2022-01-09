With election announcement, Model Code of Conduct kicks in 5 states

-
ALSO READ
UP implements Model Code of Conduct; removes hoardings of political parties
MCA is working to issue code of conduct for creditors under IBC: Verma
Why is JioMart's B2B model bad news for wholesale distributors?
What is the Model Tenancy Act?
CBI to conduct zone-wise investigation of post-poll violence cases in WB
-
With the announcement of the seven-phase polling for assembly elections for five states on Saturday, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect.
The Model Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates will be in force till the completion of the election in the states scheduled to go for polls -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
The Election Commission's letter to the Chief Secretaries of the states concerned drew attention to the particular provisions of the MCC relating to the 'party in power' which says that the party in power shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purpose of its election campaign. "In particular, the Ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and also shall not make use of official machinery or personnel during the electioneering work," it said.
The restrictions also include use of government transport, including the aircraft, for furtherance of the interest of the party in power.
The EC letter also drew attention towards the provisions of use of public places, such as parks, maidans etc. and also about who can use the Rest Houses, Dak Bungalows etc.
"The issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity gathering achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided," it said.
No ministers or other authorities are allowed to sanction any grants/payments out of the discretionary funds from the time elections are announced nor can they lay foundation stone etc. or make any promises for providing any kind of civil facilities.
The Commission also reminded the top state babu about the complete ban on transfer of officials, and in case utmost necessary, to do so with prior permission of the Commission.
The assembly elections for five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - would be held in seven phases. Uttar Pradesh would have voting on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 & 7; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand would have polling on February 14 while Manipur will have voting in two phases, February 27, and March 3.
--IANS
niv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor