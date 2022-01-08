Here's how 7-phase polls to 5 states will pan out: Dates, other details

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
-
The Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- would be held in seven phases with voting from February 10 to March 7 with 690 seats up for grabs. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Elections would be held for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.
Uttar Pradesh would go to polls on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand would vote on February 14, while Manipur will have voting in two phases, February 27 and March 3, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced.
For Uttar Pradesh, the dates for issue of notification are January 14, 21, 25, 27 and February 1, 4 and 10 for the seven phases, respectively. The last date for filing of nominations for the corresponding phases are January 21, 28 and February 1, 3, 8, 11 and 17.
For Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, it is a single-day voting while for Manipur it is two-phased.
For Uttarakhand, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28. For Punjab, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28. For Goa, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28.
For Manipur, the dates for issue of notification for the two phases are February 1 and 4, while the last dates for filing nominations are February 8 and 11.
--IANS
niv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor