You should be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn people have used it since 2004: CEC

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8
Govt didn't do favour to farmers by announcing repeal of farm laws: Yechury
Mamata Banerjee secures chief minister's seat, wins Bhabanipur bypolls
-
Stating that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used the machine, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Saturday said that EVM is no more an issue, adding that they faclitate faster counting of votes and give accurate results.
While addressing a press conference here, the CEC said, "EVM is no issue now. It is in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used this machine."
"You should feel proud on EVM that this country has developed this machine which gives very accurate results, an accurate system, and a faster counting," Chandra said.
"EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections," he added.
The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.
The poll panel said the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor