You should be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn people have used it since 2004: CEC

Stating that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used the machine, the (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Saturday said that is no more an issue, adding that they faclitate faster counting of votes and give accurate results.

While addressing a press conference here, the CEC said, " is no issue now. It is in existence since 2004 and more than 350 crore voters have used this machine."

"You should feel proud on that this country has developed this machine which gives very accurate results, an accurate system, and a faster counting," Chandra said.

"EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations. Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections," he added.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.

The poll panel said the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

