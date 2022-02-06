Big B on Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Voice of a million centuries has left us

-
ALSO READ
Lata Mangeshkar's songs have brought people together: LS Speaker Birla
Void left by Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill: Amit Shah
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away, her music lives on in generations
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Lata Mangeshkar at hospital today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU: doctor
-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday aged 92 at a hospital in Mumbai.
The thespian described Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries" on his personal blog.
He wrote: "She has left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace."
Apart from the cine icon, several Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to the melody queen of India.
Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday.
--IANS
dc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor