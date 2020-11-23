Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' set to hit theatres in India on December 4

-
Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller 'Tenet' is set to hit theatres in India in 4 languages English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on December 4, the makers announced on Sunday.
Warner Bros. India made the announcement on Twitter, and noted, "Christopher Nolan's time-bending action thriller #TENET is releasing in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on December 4th."
Earlier in the day, Dimple Kapadia, who has essayed a pivotal role in the film, shared a clip and announced the release date of 'Tenet' through the official handle of Warner Bros India. In the video, she teased that the film has some spectacular action sequences and twists that are best enjoyed on the big screen.
As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, 'Tenet,' which is still playing in theatres has grossed USD 347.1 million at the global box office -- USD 53.8 million domestically -- as of November 1.
Written and directed by Nolan, 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time. The film involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future.
