Business Standard

Desi girls Deepika, Kangana, Priyanka dazzle at Cannes Film Festival 2019

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday at the Palais des Festivals, France, with an intoxicating mixture of glamour and cinephilia

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deepika goes dramatic with big bow at Cannes

Deepika Padukone wore a cream dress that had a front slit, a plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves and a gigantic bow by designer Peter Dundas

Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner and a sleek and neat high ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shimmers in black

For her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fiery in a bold black and red embellished ensemble, a custom creation by Roberto Cavalli.

She carried the strapless gown with a thigh-high slit with panache.

 

Priyanka sports a second look at Cannes

For the first event, Priyanka chose a pearly white dress that might have been inspired by Lady Diana's look

Kangana Ranaut flaunts a traditional Kanjeevaram sari

Looking fierce as ever, Kangana upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.

Hina Khan makes sparkling debut

Television actress Hina Khan made a stunning debut at the red carpet of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival as she chose a sparkling gown by Lebanese designer, Ziad Nakad.

Hina, known for her roles in shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", wore the glittery grey gown with a moderate trail and a plunging neckline.

 

A R Rahman with wife Saira Banu

Rahman posted a picture of him from Cannes and captioned it: "8.51 pm iftaar." He broke his Ramadan fast and had his iftar dinner at the festival


First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 12:48 IST

