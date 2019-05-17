Desi girls Deepika, Kangana, Priyanka dazzle at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Deepika goes dramatic with big bow at Cannes
Deepika Padukone wore a cream dress that had a front slit, a plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves and a gigantic bow by designer Peter Dundas
Her eye make-up exuded drama with dark reverse winged eyeliner and a sleek and neat high ponytail.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shimmers in black
Priyanka sports a second look at Cannes
For the first event, Priyanka chose a pearly white dress that might have been inspired by Lady Diana's look
Kangana Ranaut flaunts a traditional Kanjeevaram sari
Looking fierce as ever, Kangana upheld her 'Fashion Queen' title with the dapper piece coupled with dewy lips and bold eye make-up.
Hina Khan makes sparkling debut
A R Rahman with wife Saira Banu
Rahman posted a picture of him from Cannes and captioned it: "8.51 pm iftaar." He broke his Ramadan fast and had his iftar dinner at the festival