'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore at box office in first weekend

"Ek Villain Returns" has collected Rs 24 crore in box office collections in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

In a media statement T-Series said, "The audience has spoken, there's no stopping the love for #EkVillainReturns at the box office, with a massive Rs 23.54 cr. Total weekend number."



"Ek Villain Returns" raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. According to the makers, it earned Rs 9.02 crore on day three, taking its box office total to Rs 23.54 crore.

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

