Box Office collection: 'Ek Villain Returns' rakes in Rs 14 cr in two days

'Ek Villain Returns', which opened to mixed reviews, has minted Rs 14 crore so far.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mohit Suri's film starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria earned Rs 7.47 crore on its second day, taking its total to Rs 14.052 crore.
"#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2... Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets... All eyes on Day 3... Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: Rs 14.52 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.
Seeing the audience's positive response, an elated Arjun said, "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post-pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'. I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come."
He added, "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough. I'm glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now."
Disha also expressed her happiness.
"The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika (Disha's character). It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It's a feeling of immense fulfilment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us," she said.
'Ek Villain Returns', which was released on July 29, is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
