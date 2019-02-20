JUST IN
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85; Remembering the legend in pics

Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world, Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85. Here's a look at his life journey through pictures.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Beginning of his career

Lagarfeld was born in pre-war Germany and was named Karl Otto Lagerfeldt . He later changed his name to Lagerfeld because he felt it sounded "more commercial". Karl went on to win a womenswear design competition in 1954 and moved to Paris with his mother to work as the design assistant for the couturier Pierre Balmain.

New life at Chanel

After taking the leadership role at Chanel, Lagerfeld led Chanel to become one of the leading names in luxury fashion and  remained with the brand until his death. In 1984 he also launched his own name label.

Known for his outspoken remarks

Lagerfeld was also known for his outspoken and controversial comments. One of his famous statements on fashion was that “sweatpants are a sign of defeat”. “You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants,” he said

Joins Fendi in 1965

In 1965, Langerfeld joined the Italian fashion house Fendi, and produced more than 100 collections for it. The Fendi sisters roped him to bring some youth to the fur-centric Italian brand with dyed and shaved fur coats. In the process  he was constantly opposed and criticised by animal rights groups.

Karl Lagerfeld's cat might inherit his fortune

According to media reports, Lagerfeld has left behind a net worth of $200 million. Lagerfeld's former Roman-style villa in Hamburg, Germany is also on the market for $11.7 million.  According to some reports, his cat Choupette may also soon become wealthy as the German fashion designer left her a chunk of his fortune. 


First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 14:53 IST

