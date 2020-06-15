Guru Dutt to Sushant: Indian actors who died of suicide over the years

Guru Dutt
Suicides have haunted showbiz since time immemorial. Guru Dutt, known for black-and-white classics like Kaagaz Ke Phool, Baazi, and Pyaasa, was found dead on October 10, 1964 in his bed in his rented apartment at Pedder Road in Bombay (Mumbai). He was 39. The filmmaker, whose real name was Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, was said to have mixed alcohol and sleeping pills. Dutt's death may have been suicide or just an accidental overdose, as his son Arun Dutt claimed.
Silk Smitha
Actor Vijaylakshmi, who reached the iconic status of a sex symbol in Tamil cinema during her time as Silk Smitha. died at age 33 in a case of suspected suicide in 1996. She appeared in over 200 films, including Vandichakkaram, Moondru Mugam. A much sought-after actor at that time, she was said to be embroiled in controversies. Silk Smitha was immortalised on screen in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan as in the lead role. The Milan Luthria-directed film, which showed the highs and lows of the dancing star, was inspired by the actor's life.
Nafisa Joseph
Former Miss India and video jockey Nafisa Joseph was found hanging at her residence in Versova in 2004 at the age of 25. Joseph, who won the Miss India title in 1997, had worked as a model and had been involved in activities related to animal rights.
Kuljeet Randhawa
In 2006, model-turned television actor Kuljeet Randhawa, known for starring in high-school drama Hip Hip Hurray!, suspense serial Kohinoor and crime thriller drama Special Squad, committed suicide by hanging herself in her single room apartment in suburban Juhu. She was 25.
Kunal Singh
Kunal Singh, best known for starring opposite actor Sonali Bendre in the 1999 Tamil romance film Kadhalar Dhinam, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment in 2008. He was 30.
Jiah Khan
British-American actor Jiah Khan, best known for films like Nishabd with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ghajini with Aamir Khan, was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabiya. Khan was 25. It was deemed a suicide and reconfirmed as one in 2016 following an extensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court. Khan's mother blamed her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, for her death. He was charged with abetting Khan's suicide. The case has not yet been settled.
Kushal Punjabi
Last year, actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya, and in the reality show Fear Factor, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. He was 42. Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents in the wee hours of December 27, had left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death.
Sushant Singh Rajput
And a few days ago, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput gave up his life working in a film industry known for being harsh and demanding of its stars. Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34. Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore, where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who has attempted to kill himself. And his last social media post, dedicated to his late mother who died in 2002 when he was in his teens, was on June 3, a foretelling perhaps on what to come. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. "And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two," he wrote on Instagram post with a black and white photograph of his mother. Rajput's sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had said, mourning her death.