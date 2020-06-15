Guru Dutt to Sushant: Indian actors who died of suicide over the years

And a few days ago, Bollywood star gave up his life working in a film industry known for being harsh and demanding of its stars. Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34. Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore, where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who has attempted to kill himself. And his last social media post, dedicated to his late mother who died in 2002 when he was in his teens, was on June 3, a foretelling perhaps on what to come. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. "And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two," he wrote on Instagram post with a black and white photograph of his mother. Rajput's sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9. "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had said, mourning her death.