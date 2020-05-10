In pictures: Bollywood celebrities, sportsmen extend Mother's Day wishes

Sachin Tendulkar
"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle.
Virat Kohli
Sonam Kapoor
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter, featuring the mother-daughter duo where the two are seen sharing a hug. Keeping the caption short and sweet, she wrote, "Love you maa" along with a red heart emoticon.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a special Mother's Day song to all the moms in the world. Along with a video he wrote, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world."
Amitabh Bachchan
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt shared an image of her cuddling mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "my safe place.. love you mama."
Twinkle Khanna
'Mrs Funny bones' Twinkle Khanna shared a picture capturing the three generations, herself, her mom and her daughter while they relax in the garden. Along with the picture, she shared a link to the mother's special piece she had penned."Why a daughter's relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect." Khanna wrote.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photograph of herself with Taimur and captioned it: "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim."
Sara Ali Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra wished mother's day with a short video and wrote "Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom."