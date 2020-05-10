In pictures: Bollywood celebrities, sportsmen extend Mother's Day wishes

Sonam Kapoor put out a few stunning pictures with her mom Sunita Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on Instagram, wishing them both a happy Mother's Day.

In the first post, Sonam shared a few gorgeous pictures with her mom Sunita where the two are seen posing for the camera. In few pictures, Rhea Kapoor is also seen accompanying them. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much... I can't wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother's Day.. @kapoor.sunita."