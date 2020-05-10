JUST IN
In pictures: Bollywood celebrities, sportsmen extend Mother's Day wishes

Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Yami Gautam are celebrating the spirit of motherhood by posting special pictures and videos on social media

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar
1 / 11
Picture- Twitter

"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
2 / 11
Picture- Twitter

 

With no cricket going on currently due to coronavirus pandemic, players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media. Kohli also posted images of himself and his mother and wrote: "Happy mother's day".

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor
3 / 11
Picture- Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor put out a few stunning pictures with her mom Sunita Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on Instagram, wishing them both a happy Mother's Day.

In the first post, Sonam shared a few gorgeous pictures with her mom Sunita where the two are seen posing for the camera. In few pictures, Rhea Kapoor is also seen accompanying them. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much... I can't wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother's Day.. @kapoor.sunita."

 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
4 / 11
Picture- Twitter

Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming picture on Twitter, featuring the mother-daughter duo where the two are seen sharing a hug. Keeping the caption short and sweet, she wrote, "Love you maa" along with a red heart emoticon.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
5 / 11
Picture- Twitter

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a special Mother's Day song to all the moms in the world. Along with a video he wrote, "Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world."

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
6 / 11
Picture- Instagram

 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to all mothers in a video message.
"Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let's go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain"

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
7 / 11
Picture- Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared an image of her cuddling mother Soni Razdan and wrote, "my safe place.. love you mama."

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna
8 / 11
Picture- Twitter

'Mrs Funny bones' Twinkle Khanna shared a picture capturing the three generations, herself, her mom and her daughter while they relax in the garden. Along with the picture, she shared a link to the mother's special piece she had penned."Why a daughter's relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect." Khanna wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
9 / 11
Picture- Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable photograph of herself with Taimur and captioned it: "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim."

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
10 / 11
Picture- Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her mother Amrita Singh and her maternal grandmother Rukhsana Sultana on Mother’s Day. Sara wrote ‘maa ki maa’ Rukhsana Sultana this amazing picture captures 3 generations of the family.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
11 / 11
Picture- Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wished mother's day with a short video and wrote "Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom."


First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 15:48 IST

