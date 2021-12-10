Drugs case: Aryan Khan moves HC, seeks modification of bail condition

-
ALSO READ
Cruise ship drugs party: Aryan Khan, 2 others get NCB custody till Oct 4
Drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence
Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan marks his weekly presence at NCB office
Aryan Khan tried to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses: NCB to HC
No bail for Aryan Khan yet as HC to continue hearing tomorrow
-
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Aryan's application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.
As the investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea.
The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside.
The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
He was granted bail by the high court on October 28.
The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU