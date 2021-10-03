SRK's son Aryan Khan, two others arrested by NCB in rave party case

-
ALSO READ
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case, says NCB
NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes two country-made pistols in Patna
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests SSR flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drug case
NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
-
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, and two others were on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship.
The star son and two others - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB since morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly.
They were taken for a medical examination to a government hospital, but the NCB has not yet made any official statement on the latest development.
The action came after the NCB's dramatic swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, stunning the people, especially in the entertainment industry.
--IANS
qn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor