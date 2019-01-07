Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale wins for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Motion Picture (Drama)- Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Glenn Close for The Wife
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Director in a Motion Picture- Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Christian Bale for Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Olivia Colman for The Favourite
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture- Shallow from A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language- Roma
Best Animated Film- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse