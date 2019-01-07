JUST IN
Don't hurt yourself! Netflix tells viewers to stop taking #BirdBoxChallenge
Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale wins for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

The three-hour Golden Globe show kicked off at Los Angeles' historic Beverly Hilton

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Best Motion Picture (Drama)- Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Glenn Close for The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Director in a Motion Picture- Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Christian Bale for Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture- Shallow from A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language- Roma

Best Animated Film- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 10:52 IST

