Golden Globes 2019: Christian Bale wins for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Motion Picture (Drama)- Bohemian Rhapsody

1 / 10

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Green Book

2 / 10

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Glenn Close for The Wife

3 / 10 Glenn Close

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)- Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

4 / 10 Rami Malek

Best Director in a Motion Picture- Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

5 / 10 Alfonso Cuaron

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Christian Bale for Vice

6 / 10 Christian Bale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Olivia Colman for The Favourite

7 / 10 Olivia Colman

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture- Shallow from A Star Is Born

8 / 10 (From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language- Roma

9 / 10 Alfonso Cuaron poses with his award for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Best Animated Film- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse