Want to work more in India with Indian actors, says Christopher Nolan

-
ALSO READ
Character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation: Christopher Nolan
Robert Pattinson tests coronavirus positive, 'The Batman' filming halted
Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' release pushed to 2022
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' set to hit theatres in India on December 4
Avatar', Star War' sequels delayed by a year in Disney release shuffle
-
Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan said he wants to come back and shoot again in India, and work with Indian actors.
"I never make plans so far ahead. But I had an amazing experience in India, and I definitely want to come back and work more in India with Indian actors. I don't know what I'm doing next," Nolan told IANS while talking about his experience of working in Indian and his next project.
The Oscar-winning Hollywood maverick filmed crucial scenes of his 2012 global blockbuster "The Dark Knight Rises" in Jodhpur. He also shot portions of his new film "Tenet" in Mumbai. For "Tenet", he panned his camera across Mumbai spots such as Breach Candy Hospital, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
"Tenet", which sees him explore the time dimension against a backdrop of a spy thriller, also stars Indian talent, including Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia.
"That experience of meeting filmmakers of Mumbai and getting to see the sights and sounds of Mumbai was very inspiring for me. It immediately set my imagination to work on how I could come back there and do some shooting," he had previously said, adding: "It is a film we have shot all over the world. I think some of my favourite parts of the film, and some of my favourite images from the film were shot in Mumbai. I really had a tremendous experience. The love for films in that city is really palpable."
The Warner Bros. Pictures project also features Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.
--IANS
sug/vnc/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor