JUST IN
ADB approves $250 mn policy-based loan to strengthen logistics sector
Banks need to scale up investments in technology, says RBI's MK Jain
Govt may extend bid submission deadline for stake sale in IDBI Bank
Give us money to burn, we can build a UPI-like product: Axis Bank's Amitabh
ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects
HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger
Buoyed by firm demand, HDFC Bank mulls fresh Rs 5,000-cr Tier 2 bond sale
Wide gap between bank credit and deposit growth seen declining
IndusInd Bank enters into Rs 500 crore co-lending pact with SV Credit Line
ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Revised RBI guidelines on securitisation likely to impact short-term loans
Business Standard

ADB approves $250 mn policy-based loan to strengthen logistics sector

The ADB on Friday said it has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support India's wide-ranging reforms that aim to strengthen and modernise the country's logistics infrastructure

Topics
Asian Development Bank | logistics sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Development Bank
Asian Development Bank | Source: Wikimedia Commons

The ADB on Friday said it has approved a USD 250 million policy-based loan to support India's wide-ranging reforms that aim to strengthen and modernise the country's logistics infrastructure, improve efficiency, and lower costs.

The loan will finance the first sub-program of the strengthening multimodal and integrated logistics ecosystem program, which supports the government's efforts to create a comprehensive policy, planning, and institutional framework at the federal, state, and city level, it said in a release.

"This will rationalise India's high cost of logistics and reduce greenhouse gas emission," the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

It further said the program will help to strengthen supply chains by simplifying external trade logistics and domestic cargo movements, modernising warehouses, improving business processes with integrated digital platforms, and stimulating private investments in the sector.

The recently approved National Logistics Policy and the Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan provide transformative institutional and regulatory frameworks for holistic development of the logistics ecosystem in the country and lays the foundation for building a modern and efficient logistics sector, it added.

The program also supports the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's initiatives to issue standards for warehousing, which would encourage operational efficiency and private sector investment, the Manila-based multilateral lending institution said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Asian Development Bank

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 18:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.