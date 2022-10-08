Bandhan Bank loans, deposits rise over 20% to Rs 99,374 cr in Q2FY23

on Saturday reported a 22 per cent jump in and advances at Rs 99,374 crore at end of September quarter 2022.

The Bank's and advances were Rs 81,661 crore in the year-ago period.

Total deposits of the private sector lender rose by 21 per cent to Rs 99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022, as against Rs 81,898 crore a year ago.

Of this, retail deposits were of Rs 73,660 crore, which was higher by 7 per cent from the year ago's Rs 68,787 crore.

The retail deposit includes current account and savings account (CASA) of Rs 40,509 crore, up by 11 per cent from a year earlier.

CASA ratio was at 40.8 per cent as of September 30, 2022.

Bank's retail deposit formed 74 per cent of the total deposits.

said its pan India collection efficiency, excluding non-performing assets and including restructured customers, was 97 per cent, up from 96 per cent at end of June 2022 quarter.

The lender said the numbers mentioned as on September 30, 2022 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review /examination by the Audit Committee and board of directors.

