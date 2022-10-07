RBI likely to set underwriting commission in 1.00-1.50 paise band: Poll

-
ALSO READ
Pak rupee slumps to record low of 230 against dollar amid inflation fears
Pakistani rupee reaches new low against US dollar, closes at 232.93
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar for second day
Commonwealth Games, Day 9: India's full Schedule - Saturday, August 6
Commonwealth Games, Day 10: India full Schedule - Sunday, August 6
-
The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 1.00 paise to 1.50 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max
rupees)
7.38% 2027 70 1.50 paise 1.00 paise 2.50 paise
7.26% 2032 120 1.20 paise 1.00 paise 1.50 paise
7.36% 2052 90 1.00 paise 0.80 paise 1.30 paise
($1 = 82.1580 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 10:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU