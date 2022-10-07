JUST IN
RBI likely to set underwriting commission in 1.00-1.50 paise band: Poll

The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday

Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Government bonds

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 1.00 paise to 1.50 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max

rupees)

7.38% 2027 70 1.50 paise 1.00 paise 2.50 paise

7.26% 2032 120 1.20 paise 1.00 paise 1.50 paise

7.36% 2052 90 1.00 paise 0.80 paise 1.30 paise

($1 = 82.1580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 10:12 IST

