JUST IN
IDBI Bank privatisation: Govt, LIC together to sell 60.72% majority stake
RBI likely to set underwriting commission in 1.00-1.50 paise band: Poll
RBI Guv Das launches advanced supervisory monitoring system DAKSH
RBI approves Prashant Kumar's appointment as Yes Bank CEO for three years
Cost of spending on digital transformations plateauing: HDFC Bk's Parag Rao
Ujjivan SFB reports 44 % YoY growth in advances in Q2, loan book expands
NARCL makes offers to acquire Jaypee Infratech debt held by Public Banks
Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix
HDFC Bank posts 23.5% loan growth in second quarter at Rs 14.8 trn
Private banks show healthy loan, deposit growth in Q2, Casa share dips QoQ
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI to launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use; issues concept paper
Business Standard

IDBI Bank privatisation: Govt, LIC together to sell 60.72% majority stake

The last date for submission of bids or Expression of Interest is December 16

Topics
IDBI Bank | LIC  | government of India

Press Trust of India  |  MUMBAI 

IDBI Bank

The government on Friday invited bids from investors for privatising IDBI Bank by selling a total of 60.72 per cent stake in the bank.

The last date for submission of bids or Expression of Interest (EoI) is December 16.

Currently, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) holds 529.41 crore shares representing 49.24 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while the government holds 488.99 crore shares or 45.48 per cent stake.

Of this, the government will sell 30.48 per cent and LIC will sell 30.24 per cent stake, aggregating to 60.72 per cent of the equity share capital of IDBI Bank, along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said while inviting bids.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed at Rs 42.70, up 0.71 per cent over previous close on the BSE. At the current market price, the 60.72 per cent stake would be valued at over Rs 27,800 crore. 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IDBI Bank

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.