IDBI Bank privatisation: Govt, LIC together to sell 60.72% majority stake

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of IDBI privatisation, Centre working on tightening disclosure rules
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
-
The government on Friday invited bids from investors for privatising IDBI Bank by selling a total of 60.72 per cent stake in the bank.
Expression of Interest is invited for Strategic Disinvestment of specified GoI and LIC stakes in IDBI Bank along with tranfer of management control. Details are at https://t.co/hnxumJlDpo pic.twitter.com/sQbZIgLhVu— Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 7, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU