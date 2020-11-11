Bank of Baroda announces reduction in MCLR by 0.05% across all tenors

State-owned on Wednesday announced reduction in the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 0.05 per cent across all tenors.

"The bank has revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from November 12, 2020," said in a regulatory filing.

The one-year tenor -- which is the benchmark for all consumer loans such as auto, retail, housing -- has been reduced to 7.45 per cent from 7.5 per cent.

Among others, from overnight to six-month tenor loans, the has been cut to 6.60-7.30 per cent, the bank said.

Shares of were trading 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 47.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)