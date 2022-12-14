JUST IN
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 trillion in last five financial years: FM
Only about 13% recovery in written-offs loans during last five years: Govt
In 2 weeks, bank tier-2 bond sales soar past AT-1 issues for whole year
Reserve Bank of India removes informal NDF restrictions on banks: Report
State Bank of India hikes term deposit rates by 15-100 basis points
ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth
RBI imposes penalty on 13 cooperative banks for breaching regulatory norms
Bank of Maharashtra likely to sell Rs 1000 crore of AT-1 bonds
Digital lending apps: RBI received 13,000 complaints against banks, NBFCs
State Bank of India to begin overseas rupee trade with smaller nations
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.64 against US dollar ahead of Fed meeting
Business Standard

Banks rush to hike deposit rates, raise funds amid firm loan growth

Major private lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis revise rates; deposit rates now catching up with RBI rate hikes

Topics
Private banks | deposit rates | Retail loan growth

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

lending
For deposits worth less than Rs 2 crore, HDFC Bank, Indiaâ€™s largest private bank, has hiked rates by 75 basis points to 7 per cent for deposits maturing in five-years and one day to 10 years.

Faced with a steep gap between growth in credit and that in deposits, banks have made a beeline to raise deposit rates and raise funds. Major private lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have all announced revised rates on Wednesday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Private banks

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 17:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.