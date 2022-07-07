JUST IN

BoB mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infra, affordable housing sectors
Canara Bank and HDFC Bank hike MCLR, month after RBI raised repo rate
HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 0.2% in third consecutive increase in rates
MoD says 3 pvt banks can provide financial services in overseas procurement
Centre seeks to grant bank licence to PSBs to enable privatisation
Equitas SFB Q1: Gross advances at Rs 21,699 cr as on June 30, up 22%
Canara Bank raises MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.50% with effect from July 7
Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug
RBI liberalises norms to boost forex inflows to shore up rupee
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Canara Bank and HDFC Bank hike MCLR, month after RBI raised repo rate

Business Standard

BoB mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infra, affordable housing sectors

Bank of Baroda is mulling to raise capital by issuing long term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing sectors in the country.

Topics
Bank of Baroda | Long term financing | Infra firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is mulling to raise capital by issuing long term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing sectors in the country.

A meeting of the investment committee will be convened later this month to get an approval, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The Investment Committee meeting of our bank is scheduled to be held on 16th July 2022 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing, out of the board approved limit of Rs 5,000 crore," it said.

Stock of Bank of Baroda closed 5.63 per cent higher at Rs 105.05 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Bank of Baroda

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 20:04 IST

`
.