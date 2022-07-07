BoB mulls issuing long term bonds to fund infra, affordable housing sectors

is mulling to raise capital by issuing long term bonds to infrastructure and affordable housing sectors in the country.

A meeting of the investment committee will be convened later this month to get an approval, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The Investment Committee meeting of our bank is scheduled to be held on 16th July 2022 to finalise the quantum and timing of issuance of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing, out of the board approved limit of Rs 5,000 crore," it said.

Stock of closed 5.63 per cent higher at Rs 105.05 apiece on BSE.

