Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug
RBI liberalises norms to boost forex inflows to shore up rupee
SBI renews MoU with Indian Air Force for defence salary package
HDFC twins' merger: RBI awaits more data to decide on dispensation request
Yes Bank loans rise by 14% by June-end; RBL Bank's up by 7%
SBI, Canara, Bank of Baroda plan to raise Rs 7,500 crore through AT-1 bonds
IDBI Bank's gold loan business crosses Rs 10,000-crore milestone
Ujjivan SFB gross NPAs down to sub-6%; advances up 38% to Rs 19,409 cr
RBI slaps penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
Canara Bank raises MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.50% with effect from July 7

Among other MCLRs from overnight to six-month tenors, the new rates will be in the range of 6.75-7.45 per cent.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters
A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Canara Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 10 basis points across tenors with effect from Thursday.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, against which most of the consumer loans such as auto, personal and home are priced, has been raised to 7.50 per cent with effect from July 7, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The existing one-year MCLR is 7.40 per cent.

Among other MCLRs from overnight to six-month tenors, the new rates will be in the range of 6.75-7.45 per cent.

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of the bank will be raised to 7.80 per cent from 7.30 per cent. This will also be effective from July 7.

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 20:31 IST

