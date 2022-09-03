CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.14 trillion between April to August

-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.14 trillion to more than 19.7 million taxpayers between April 1 to August 31.
It also said that income tax refunds of Rs 61,252 crore have been issued in 19,600,998 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,158 crore have been issued in 1,46,871 cases.
Recently, the Income Tax Department said that tax collections from corporates soared 34 per cent in the first four months of the fiscal over that in the equivalent period in 2021-22, indicating that the "simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions" has lived up to its promise.
It said that the corporate tax collections during April and July period stood at Rs 7.23 trillion registered a growth of over 58 per cent as compared to the tax collection of FY 2020-21.
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022.