JUST IN

IndusInd Bank's board approves fundraise of up to Rs 20,000 crore
YES Bank plans to invest Rs 350 cr in JC Flowers, raise $1 bn in FY23
'Govt, RBI moves help banks recover Rs 8.6-trn bad loans in last 8 fiscals'
Yes Bank plans to invest Rs 350 cr in JC Flowers; raise $1 bn core capital
Govt draws up plan to bolster PSU bank boards, hold directors accountable
HDFC Bank lost Rs 50k-cr corporate loans as competitors offered lower rates
Merger with HDFC to help tap home finance opportunity: HDFC Bank chairman
Bank unions to begin Twitter campaign against privatisation on Sunday
No benefits from consolidation of state-owned banks: Bank unions
We are looking at being distinctive as a bank: Axis Bank MD & CEO
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Group covers lead 22% growth in Q1FY23 health insurance premium

Business Standard

Govt revives IPO plans for RRBs, asks sponsor banks to identify candidates

Sponsor banks - that hold about 35 per cent in RRBs - have been asked to handhold regional lenders at all stages from identification of merchant bankers to the conclusion of IPO

Topics
Regional Rural Banks | IPOs | IPO

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 
Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Union government has asked sponsor banks to identify regional rural banks (RRBs) that can be listed on the exchanges based on defined criteria, reviving an earlier plan to come up with initial public offering (IPO) of such lenders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Regional Rural Banks

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 06:10 IST

`
.