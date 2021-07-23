Citigroup appoints Rahul Saraf as head of Indian investment banking

-
-
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Rahul Saraf as the head of its Indian investment banking unit, according to a statement from the bank on Friday.
Saraf joined Citi in 2005 and has been a managing director in the investment banking unit, the statement said.
He will report to Ravi Kapoor, head of the banking, capital markets and advisory unit for Citi South Asia.
