JUST IN
Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender
RBI launches mission to make every citizen a user of digital payment
Kotak Mahindra Bank to create vertical for mid-market firms
BoB cuts interest rates on home and MSME loans taken till month end
Inspection & supervision: RBI dons new clothes
Axis Mutual Fund aim for Rs 50 cr from new fund in primary subscription
RBI puts restrictions on Musiri Urban Co-operative Bank; caps withdrawal
Pace of bank lending to infrastructure shrinks to 2.3%: RBI data
PNB makes Positive Pay System must for cheques worth more than Rs 5 lakh
State Bank of India likely to sell Rs 5,456-crore AT1 bonds next week
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Data of 600,000 HDFC Bank customers' leaked on dark web, bank denies

After reports surfaced that personal information of nearly 6 lakh customers of HDFC Bank was allegedly leaked on the Dark Web, the bank said on Tuesday there has been no data leak of its customers

Topics
HDFC Bank | Dark Web

IANS  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

After reports surfaced that personal information of nearly 6 lakh customers of HDFC Bank was allegedly leaked on the Dark Web, the bank said on Tuesday there has been no data leak of its customers.

According to Privacy Affairs website, the HDFC Bank customers' samples were posted on the hacker forum and "the posted data appears to be genuine".

HDFC Bank Cares Twitter handle on Tuesday posted that "there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner".

"We remain confident of our systems. However we treat the matter of our customers data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to," said the bank.

Data allegedly includes full names, email addresses, physical addresses, and sensitive financial data, the report mentioned.

Cyber-criminals allegedly posted the data for sale on a popular hacker forum.

The criminals provided data samples while demanding money for the full database.

"The criminals explained that the hack was allegedly obtained just recently, in early March 2023, and contains data from May 2022 to March 2023," said the report.

Several Twitter users on March 6 posted about facing outages, failed transfers and even scam messages on the official HDFC Bank mobile app.

There has been a surge in spam bank text messages in the recent past.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 16:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.