DHFL case: Yes Bank's former business head Rajiv Anand gets bail

A special CBI court here on Thursday granted bail to Rajiv Anand, a former business head of Yes Bank, in a cheating and corruption case involving the private sector lender

Anand's bail plea was allowed by special judge for CBI cases S U Wadgaonkar. The detailed order was not available yet. The bank's co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family are co-accused in the case. Rana Kapoor is in judicial custody in a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. He was arrested in March 2020.

As per the CBI, invested Rs 3,700 crore in debentures of DHFL, which, in return, allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.

