Equitas SFB, Cholamandalam MS for women-centric health insurance policy

-
ALSO READ
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
Cholamandalam Investment Q2 net up 40% at Rs 610 cr, revenue dips slightly
Equitas SFB gets RBI nod to apply for amalgamation of promoter into itself
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB rally on amalgamation scheme approval
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB get board, shareholders nod for amalgamation
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said it has tied up with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch a women-centric health insurance policy Chola Sarva Shakti.
The product has been launched to empower Indian women with good health and finances, Equitas SFB said in a release.
Women are more susceptible to illnesses related to heart, gestation, reproduction, cancer and even hypertension and depression when compared to men. Citing a survey, the SFB said among 1,009 women, only 39 per cent of them had health cover.
The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy initiative aims to provide women with an independent and comprehensive policy, which secures their future against various contingency health situations.
The policy benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child's education and EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems, among others.
Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head- Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products and Wealth, Equitas SFB said: "The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy initiative aims to provide women with an independent and comprehensive policy, which secures their future against various contingency health situations."
Chola Sarva Shakti is a health indemnity insurance product created after a careful study of the medical needs of women, V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director at Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said.
"The initiative intends to provide women a higher level of assurance and assistance in a medical crisis," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU