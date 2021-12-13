Equitas SFB, Cholamandalam MS for women-centric health insurance policy

Equitas Small Bank (SFB) on Monday said it has tied up with Cholamandalam MS General to launch a women-centric policy Chola Sarva Shakti.

The product has been launched to empower Indian women with good health and finances, said in a release.

Women are more susceptible to illnesses related to heart, gestation, reproduction, cancer and even hypertension and depression when compared to men. Citing a survey, the SFB said among 1,009 women, only 39 per cent of them had health cover.

The policy benefits include in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child's education and EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems, among others.

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head- Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products and Wealth, said: "The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy initiative aims to provide women with an independent and comprehensive policy, which secures their future against various contingency health situations."



Chola Sarva Shakti is a health indemnity insurance product created after a careful study of the medical needs of women, V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director at Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said.

"The initiative intends to provide women a higher level of assurance and assistance in a medical crisis," he added.

