Exim Bank lends $35.26 mn for Senegal power project executed by Kalpataru

-
ALSO READ
Exim Bank sees India's Q1 merchandise exports at $87.2bn
Power Grid Corporation raises Rs 2,736 crore through InvIT OFS
Reliance Power, JERA to launch gas-fired project in Bangladesh
Export Import Bank of India FY21 net profit up 105% to Rs 254 crore
Exim Bank extends line of credit worth $50 million to the Maldives
-
The Export Import (Exim) Bank of India on Monday said it has extended a USD 35.26 million loan for a power transmission project being executed by Kalpataru Power Transmission in Senegal.
The buyer's credit facility was extended under the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme, which provides a safe mode of financing option to Indian project exporters backed by cover from NEIA Trust, as per an official statement.
The bank signed a credit agreement with the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Co-operation of the Republic of Senegal for the purpose of construction and installation of 225 kV overhead transmission line from Tanaff to Ziguinchor (approximate distance 92 km) and bay extensions in Tanaff and Ziguinchor in Senegal, it said.
The project will enable securing energy supply in the southern region of Senegal, comprising of Tambacounda, Ziguinchor and Tanaff, and reduce operating expenses and the cost per kWh, the statement added.
The bank said it had earlier supported the construction of a 225kV transmission line for Tambacounda - Kolda - Ziguinchor link in Senegal by way of a Buyer's Credit facility of USD 200 million under the same scheme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU