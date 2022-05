Expect slippages, credit cost to come down further: Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

What has been the experience for Bank of Baroda? We had a difficult first quarter last financial year because of Covid. But each of the next three quarters, we have actually grown by 5 per cent that is how we ended up with an overall growth of 9 per cent. The segment ...

Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Baroda, in an interview with Manojit Saha says it was a conscious decision not to chase corporate loans and focused on segments offering higher margins. Edited excerpts: Some of the public sector banks saw healthy loan growth in the fourth quarter.

