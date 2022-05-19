JUST IN

At $20 bn, RBI makes highest-ever dollar sales in spot markets in a month

Business Standard

Flow of money into NRI deposits moderates to $3.23 bn in FY22: RBI data

Outstanding deposits have also gone down to $139.02 billion at the end of March 2022. This compares to $141.89 billion a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Flow of money into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits moderated sharply to $3.23 billion in April 2021–March 2022 from $7.36 billion in the same period of the previous year. Outstanding deposits have also gone down to $139.02 billion at the end of March 2022.

This compares to $141.89 billion a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Before, the situation was exactly opposite when NRI deposits had swelled by over $10 billion from $130.58 billion in March 2020 to $141.89 billion in March 2021. The foreign currency deposits called FCNR deposits saw maximum ...

First Published: Thu, May 19 2022. 06:10 IST

