What's behind the optimism in India's banking sector?
Business Standard

Forex cover for imports may fall to lowest this year under Modi govt

There could be $27.7 billion dollars of withdrawals in the next five months

Topics
Forex reserves | Modi govt | Finance Ministry

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Forex reserves
By October 28, foreign exchange reserves stood at $531.1. If drawdown is taken on a pro-rata basis there could be further $27.7 billion dollars of withdrawals in the next five months

If the finance ministry's assessment that there will be a drawdown of $45-50 billion from foreign exchange reserves in this financial year comes true, reserves at the end of the year would provide cover for around eight months. This import cover of foreign exchange reserves may be the lowest under the Narendra Modi government or the lowest in nine years.

Economic Times reported on Wednesday that the country's balance of payments is likely to slip into a $45-50 billion deficit in the current financial year.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:02 IST

